Belarus blocks another independent news site, raids staff

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities have blocked the website of the country’s leading independent news agency and targeted some journalists with raids and detentions. Wednesday’s actions were the latest move in the Belarus government’s sweeping crackdown on independent media. Police searched the office of the BelaPAN news agency and the apartments of at least six employees, detaining the agency’s chief editor, accountant and a former director. BelaPAN is the oldest independent news agency in Belarus in operation since 1991. Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko faced months of protests triggered by his being awarded a sixth term in an August 2020 vote widely seen as rigged. He responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown.