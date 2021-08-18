Bluefield City Fire Department looks to fill positions

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield City Fire Department is looking to fill several new positions. They held a training session today to prepare potential applicants for the physical agility test in September.

Chief Chad Bailey with the Bluefield City Fire Department says that the test at the training session today is the same physical agility test that will occur on September 18th. Bailey says the purpose of the training was so that applicants could get used to the test and know what they may need to improve on.

With the proper preparation and training, the department says that anyone has the chance to be a firefighter.

The fire department was able to open three new positions this year. Firefighters stress that it is very important to fill these positions and have some extra hands.

"You know for us, every person that we add makes our jobs a little easier. It's still an inherently dangerous job so every body that we can add, every person we can add just reduces stress on the body of every person here." Chief Chad Bailey

"For the safety aspect of not only the citizens, but ourselves, it is very important to fill these positions. The wear and tear that our body takes and the risk that we are taking, the more man power we can have initially is better for the citizens and ourselves." Lieutenant Bryan Carr

Even if you didn't attend the training today, it's not too late to apply. The fire department will be accepting applications until September 1st at 4pm. Applications can be found on the City of Bluefield's website: https://www.cityofbluefield.com/