Bluefield College is now Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -- Bluefield College announced on Wednesday that the institution will now be known as Bluefield University.

“The discussion to transition to a university name occurred approximately five years ago as we moved into a university academic structure with the addition of graduate programs,” said University President, Dr. David Olive. “It was revisited during the fall 2020 board meeting. Although there is a change in name, the institution will remain a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”

The announcement was made during the President's Convocation at the beginning of the centennial celebration-- celebrating 100 years in Christian higher education in 2022.

The centennial celebration will take place the entire academic year, with different activities for students and alumni to celebrate 100 years of Bluefield University.

