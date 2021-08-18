BREAKING: WVSP investigating deputy involved shooting in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday evening, the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is investigating an officer involved shooting, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office were on scene for several hours investigating. WVSP troopers were also on scene, and they are leading the investigation.

Dispatchers at the Raleigh County 911 Center say the call came in around 7:41 p.m. in the area of Rural Acres Drive in Calloway Heights.

The condition of the deputy involved in the shooting is unknown, and right now, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is not releasing further information.

Stay with WVVA on air and online for the latest on this developing story.