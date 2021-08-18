Cambodian labor union leader convicted over border comments

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent Cambodian labor union leader has been sentenced to two years in prison for inciting social unrest with sensitive comments about the country’s border. Rong Chhun was arrested last year after he spoke to U.S. government-supported Radio Free Asia about farmers in eastern Cambodia who complained their land was being infringed upon by Vietnam. The government said he spread false information, and the Joint Boundary Commission of Cambodia and Vietnam rejected the allegations of any violation of Cambodian territory. His lawyer told The Associated Press he was disappointed with the decision. Major labor unions in Cambodia have historically aligned themselves with the opposition to longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen.