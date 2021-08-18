DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for efforts to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports. Meanwhile, he’s touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been promoting the effectiveness of the monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron. Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund, has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as well as options to buy its stock. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis. Citadel’s investment in Regeneron is a tiny fraction of its overall $39 billion in investments. Experts say the drug is an effective treatment.