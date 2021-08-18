Ex-head of Purdue denies responsibility for opioid crisis

Former Purdue Pharma president and chair Richard Sackler says he, his family and the company do not have any responsibility for the opioid crisis in the United States. Sackler is a member of the family that owns the company. He testified Wednesday in a hearing to determine whether the company’s plan to restructure and settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of its drug OxyContin and other opioids. Sackler is often seen a prime villain by anti-opioid activists over his role in the company and past statements. At the hearing, he answered many questions about the company’s activities by saying he did not recall.