Flash Flood Watch until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia,

including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd and

Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Lawrence OH,

Meigs, Morgan and Washington. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone,

Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison,

Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo,

Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne,

Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

* Until Noon EDT today.

* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are moving out of the area,

but not before leaving behind between 1 and 3 inches of rain

through this morning. Runoff from these rains on top of already

saturated soils will lead to a continued potential for flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&