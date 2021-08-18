Flash Flood Watch until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Monroe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia,

including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,

Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In Virginia, Alleghany VA,

Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd,

Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke,

Rockbridge, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia,

Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier.

* Until Noon EDT today.

* Heavy rain associated with the remnants of Fred continue to pass

across the region this morning. An additional 2 to 4 inches of

rain can be expected through noon today on top of what has already

fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.

* This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of

their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides may develop

along steeply sloped terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&