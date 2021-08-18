Fred continues to push northeast; looking drier for Wednesday

Fred continues to push to the northeast allowing us to see drier conditions back behind. Spotty rain is possible to be with us into the afternoon, but most of us will be mostly dry with clouds hanging around.

A few tornado warnings were issued to the south right outside of the WVVA viewing area. We were lucky enough to have tornado warned storms lose their rotation before crossing into our area. We did see some stronger storms though! This morning we need to be cautious for some hazardous travel. Main thing to keep an eye on is ponding/high water issues on the roadways.

A Flash Flood Watch will continue until 12PM for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette and Pocahontas counties.

Another thing we are monitoring are breezy conditions. Winds will be strongest this morning with gusts around 25 MPH. By this afternoon winds will gradually calm down, but some will still be considered breezy.

With the wet soil and gusty winds, power outages and downed trees are still possible.

Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s and 80s. If heading to the State Fair of West Virginia you should be okay for today! Maybe have the umbrella just in case a spotty shower hangs around.

Tonight a stray shower or two are possible, but most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

An upper level disturbance passes through tomorrow which will allow us to see some scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. We hold onto this same pattern into Friday. A few heavy downpours are possible with storms so be aware that isolated flooding could still happen.

Temperatures will remain near-normal for the rest of the work week. Looking ahead at this weekend a few showers and storms will hang around the viewing area with temperatures in the 80s. Low temperatures for the next several nights will mimic tonight's in the 60s and low 70s.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Henri has the potential to become a hurricane by the end of the work week. This will mainly stay out towards the ocean south of Bermuda, but dangerous surf conditions are possible along the east coast for this weekend.

Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to be our next hurricane for the 2021 season. Possibly reaching hurricane status sometime today. Grace will hit into the Yucatan Peninsula sometime tomorrow/overnight Thursday. After passing through land it will head back into the Gulf as a tropical storm and possibly strengthen again into a hurricane before making landfall in Mexico (south of Texas).