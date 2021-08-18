Local physical therapist quits job rather than getting COVID-19 vaccine

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -- The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine is meeting resistance while a growing number of employers are mandating their workers to roll up their sleeves.

WVVA's Martin Staunton spoke with a local physical therapist who shared her decision to quit her job instead of getting the vaccine.

Beth Reed says she's worked as a licensed physical therapist for more than 20 years, 15 of them at the same long term care and rehab facility.

Reed says she contracted COVID-19 in December, before a vaccine was available, and she recovered.

"I never did really worry about it to be honest," Reed said. "I didn't have to think about it when I had the sniffles, is it COVID? I kind of at that point figured okay, I'm good for at least a while since I've had it, I should be good to go. It gave me a sense of relief in my mind."

She says she believes her natural immunity surviving infection should be enough, but her employer recently mandated the COVID-19 vaccine. She said there's no flexibility for workers who don't want that shot, Reed made the decision to work else where.

"I'm not trying to be difficult in not taking it, I have reasons as to why I feel that I don't need to take the vaccine."

Reed says surviving a COVID infection gives her protection from reinfection. We reached out to the Public Health Department that covers Tazewell County, and spoke with their epidemiologist about healthcare workers who have survived COVID-19 infections.

"Locally we've run the numbers and it looks like natural infection does provide a fairly robust protection for a long duration," said epidemiologist Jason Deese, "We haven't looked at exact months, but we're looking at a reinfection rate of less than 1% which is encouraging. Studies have shown that getting an additional booster at least gives you even more robust protection."

But Reed says it's more than just her belief in her immune system driving her decision.

"I'm willing to share my reasons," she explained. "I don't know in this interview if we'd have time for all those, but it's from a science aspect, a political aspect, a religious aspect."

Deese says that healthcare professionals that work with high risk people should get vaccinated.

"My personal and professional view of it is that people that do work in these very high risk places should be immunized," he said. "I think the data will shake out on previous infection being protective to a large degree, however if you can protect even more by doing a single booster, I don't see why you wouldn't pursue that."

"I'm in the healthcare field, I'm not by any means a scientist, I'm not an epidemiologist, but I am somebody who has always had a science type brain," Reed said. "I like to question things, I like to look up things, study myself, form my own questions and thoughts."

