Malaysia’s longest-ruling party seems set to return to PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob appeared to have won majority support to be Malaysia’s new leader. His backers have been summoned to the palace Thursday to verify to the king they support him. The secretary-general for the United Malays National Organization has tweeted that all lawmakers from his party and others who support Ismail have been summoned. The choice of Ismail would essentially restore the previous governing alliance. UMNO also would regain the premiership after it was ousted in a shock 2018 election result. Infighting in the ruling alliance cost Muhyiddin Yassin majority support in Parliament, leading him to resign as prime minister on Monday.