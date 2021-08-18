Skip to Content

Over 400 cases of Delta variant recorded in West Virginia

10:36 am CoronavirusTop Stories

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- There are now 458 cases of the Delta variant in the Mountain State as of Wednesday, August 18.

On Tuesday, that number was at 322. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is said to be more than two times as contagious as previous variants.

Here are the updated numbers for the Delta variant across the WVVA coverage area:
Fayette County: 30 cases
Greenbrier County: 6 cases
McDowell County: 8 cases
Mercer County: 2 cases
Monroe County: 2 cases
Raleigh County: 11 cases
Summers County: 2 cases
Wyoming County: 7 cases

For a full look at the cases across the state, click here.

