Over 400 cases of Delta variant recorded in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- There are now 458 cases of the Delta variant in the Mountain State as of Wednesday, August 18.

On Tuesday, that number was at 322. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is said to be more than two times as contagious as previous variants.

Here are the updated numbers for the Delta variant across the WVVA coverage area:

Fayette County: 30 cases

Greenbrier County: 6 cases

McDowell County: 8 cases

Mercer County: 2 cases

Monroe County: 2 cases

Raleigh County: 11 cases

Summers County: 2 cases

Wyoming County: 7 cases

