Over 400 cases of Delta variant recorded in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- There are now 458 cases of the Delta variant in the Mountain State as of Wednesday, August 18.
On Tuesday, that number was at 322. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is said to be more than two times as contagious as previous variants.
Here are the updated numbers for the Delta variant across the WVVA coverage area:
Fayette County: 30 cases
Greenbrier County: 6 cases
McDowell County: 8 cases
Mercer County: 2 cases
Monroe County: 2 cases
Raleigh County: 11 cases
Summers County: 2 cases
Wyoming County: 7 cases
