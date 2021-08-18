Rain chances lessen into late week, but hit-or-miss storms will still be possible

As what is left of what was TS Fred moves away to the northeast, the heaviest rain will continue to exit the area. Into the afternoon, we can expect a cool WNW flow to develop, and gradually drier air to work in. We could be still a little unsettled with wrap-around moisture into tonight. A few pop-up showers/rumbles of thunder will be possible through sundown, but flooding nor severe weather are expected. Otherwise, we'll see passing clouds and areas of fog overnight. Lows will fall into the 60s.

Thursday looks to bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance for hit or miss showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening (during the peak of daytime heating hours). Highs tomorrow should top off in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is still marginal risk of excessive rainfall throughout the day tomorrow. While severe weather or widespread flooding is not likely, a few t-storms could drop locally heavy rain at times...so stay weather aware if out and about!

As we wrap up the work week, we look to again see a mix of sun and clouds, seasonable high temps just on either side of the 80 degree mark.

Hit or miss showers and storms look possible again on Friday, Severe weather again is not expected at this time, but heavier pockets of rain could still cause poor drainage areas to become inundated and/or ponding on the roads.

Rain chances will continue to trend lower as temps return to normal for this time of year into next week.