State Fair livestock show participants excited to return to fair

FAIRLEA, W. VA. (WVVA) - Inside the small stock arena at the State Fair of West Virginia, different livestock shows took place all week.

Included in those shows: goats, sheep, pigs, and many others.

W-V-V-A News spoke to Lauren Ballard of Monroe County and Avery McCoy of Greenbrier County. They show multiple animals at the fair.

They said they have been participating here since they were children.

It takes a lot of work to prepare for these shows, such as breeding, feeding them special foods, and getting ready to show their animals.

Last year, they could not compete despite beginning preparations almost immediately after the 2019 State Fair of West Virginia.

McCoy said not getting to compete last year was tough.

"It was really hard for me," said McCoy. "This is what I've done, I've helped my older brother do it since I was a baby so it was really hard for me."

Despite the difficulty of the pandemic, Ballard said the downtime pushed them even harder when training for this year's show.

"It really did push us to be more than what we were preparing for next year, I mean, this year I was so jittery and excited when we went to go pick out hogs, it's just, it felt like a brand new experience for me," said Ballard.

Ballard added she loves participating in shows. It has taught her many different life skills, such as money management, among others.

"It's a lot of responsibility, you're in the hog, the hog barn every day, two times a day at least you're working your animal at least thirty minutes a day each," said Ballard. "It's teaching you how to be able to balance your regular life as well as your responsibilities in life."

Ballard added that her winnings have helped her pay for college.

These farmers will begin preparing their animals for next year's show, almost immediately after this year's fair.