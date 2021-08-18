West Virginia courts to unveil safety, access project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court is embarking on a new remote technology project to promote safety and access in cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence. Chief Justice Evan Jenkins plans to make the announcement Wednesday in Cabell County Family Court in Huntington. Officials will demonstrate the new judicial access option. The state Supreme Court says Cabell County is the first county to pilot the new system, which will eventually expand to other counties across West Virginia. The project was developed because of judicial access and safety concerns raised by domestic violence and sexual assault advocates.