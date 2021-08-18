West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 5% in July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5% in July. The rate is the lowest since it was 5% in January 2020 before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since. WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,100 in July to 39,900. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,600 in July. Employment gains included 2,200 in government and 600 in mining and logging. The national unemployment rate dropped one-half of a percentage point to 5.4%.