Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 1, injures 27

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France (AP) — Local authorities in France say a wildfire near the French Riviera has killed one person and remains out of control as it rages through forests. A prosecutor said a neighbor found the burned body of the fire victim, whose home near the town of Grimaud was destroyed by the fire. The prefecture of the Var region said at least 27 people have suffered smoke inhalation or minor fire-related injuries. The forest fire started Monday evening about 40 kilometers (24 miles) inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. The prefecture said it had spread across 17,300 acres of forest as of Wednesday morning. It says more than 7,000 evacuees have slept in temporary shelters.