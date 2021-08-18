Woman seriously injured in moose attack in western Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An elderly woman is recovering from severe injuries after she was attacked by a cow moose outside a home in western Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the woman was taking a dog out on a leash when she was attacked outside a home south of Glenwood Springs on Friday night. The area is known for its moose habitat and is frequented by the ungulates year-round. Wildlife officials believe the attack likely happened because the cow moose was protecting her calves.