WVa secretary of state chosen for national group’s board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has been chosen for the National Association of Secretaries of State’s Executive Board. Warner’s office says he was installed over the weekend with officers and other board members at the group’s conference in Des Moines, Iowa. Warner was elected secretary of state in 2016 and reelected last November. During the 2020 election cycle, he was selected to co-chair the association’s Elections Committee.