3 WVa health facilities get funding to fight substance abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three health care facilities in West Virginia will receive $1 million apiece to treat and prevent substance use disorders in rural communities. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Wednesday from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. The funding will go to the Wirt County Health Service Association, One Voice based in the Wyoming County community of Oceana and the Prestera Center based in Huntington. West Virginia for years has led the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths. Manchin says changes in funding methodology announced earlier this year from the agency now allows dozens more rural health care providers to become eligible.