Arrest made 15 years after Miami player’s fatal shooting

MIAMI (AP) — A former University of Miami football player has been arrested in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata. Miami-Dade police say 35-year-old Rashaun Jones was arrested Thursday in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials didn’t immediately release details about what led them to suspect Jones, who played three seasons for the Hurricanes and was a teammate of Pata’s. Pata was a 22-year-old defensive lineman who was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. Jones was being held in Marion County, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.