Ex-sheriff admits campaign finance violations, denies bribes

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former Tidewater Virginia sheriff testified in his own defense Wednesday, admitting to violating campaign finance laws and getting loans and gifts from businessmen who had city jail contracts, but he denied taking bribes. Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe is accused of using his position to solicit bribes and campaign donations from people linked to two companies that had large Norfolk City Jail contracts. He’s charged with fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. The Virginian-Pilot reports that McCabe is expected to return to the stand in U.S. District Court on Thursday. McCabe testified that he would file campaign finance reports at the last minute and probably failed to report some contributions and expenditures, but claimed it was never intentional.