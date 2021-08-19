Jordan Maynor appointed to West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Maynor has been appointed to a House of Delegates seat in southern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice tapped Maynor for the seat representing the 28th District, which covers parts of Monroe, Raleigh and Summers counties. Maynor will serve the remainder of the term of Jeff Pack, who resigned earlier this month. Pack was appointed commissioner of the new state Bureau for Social Services. Both are Republicans. Maynor owns a consulting firm in Beaver. He previously worked as a field representative for then-Congressman Evan Jenkins and also served as a regional director for the GOP in Tennessee.