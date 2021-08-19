Nuckles named WVa Equal Employment Opportunity Office chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kim Nuckles has been appointed director of West Virginia’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office. Gov. Jim Justice announced Nuckles’ appointment Wednesday. Nuckles will remain state coordinator of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a role she has served since 2012. She will work to ensure state compliance with equal employment laws and practices to prevent workplace harassment and discrimination. She’ll also conduct outreach through training, literature and materials, as well as collaborate with other agencies and groups to promote diversity and inclusion. Nuckles earned her law degree from West Virginia University in 2001.