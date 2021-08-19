Police search home of suspect in 2 killings at Indiana plant

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the fatal shootings of a woman and her granddaughter outside an Indiana automotive seating plant have searched the home of a co-worker suspected in the killings. Officers searched 26-year-old Gary Ferrell II’s Frankfort home following Wednesday night’s slaying of 21-year-old Promise Mays and 62-year-old grandmother Pamela Sled. They were killed outside NHK Seating of America during a shift change. Ferrell has not been formally charged. The Journal & Courier reports officers searching Ferrell’s home were seen carrying what appeared to be two cases for rifles or shotguns and a smaller case resembling ones used for handguns.