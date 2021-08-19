Scattered showers and storms build in today; isolated heavy downpours possible

Some of us will start to see some rain this morning with a few heavy downpours embedded. On and off showers and storms will continue throughout all hours of the day today.

Storms will be hit-or-miss with heavy downpours at times. Localized flooding can't be ruled out for today. This same set up happens tomorrow too!

Temperatures today will be near-normal in the upper 70s and 80s.

Lows tonight drop into the 60s. We will hold onto scattered showers overnight. A few heavy downpours are still possible with patchy fog developing.

Tomorrow we hold onto the same conditions as today. Tropical Storm Henri has the possibility of bringing some moisture into the area on both Friday and Saturday, but no widespread impacts are likely. Just some tropical rain with a few isolated storms will build in. Temperatures will primarily be in the 80s throughout the weekend.

Next week we hold onto the 80s and we keep up with a daily chance for showers and storms. Showers and storms won't be widespread, so much of the viewing area looks to be much drier.

