Sct’d showers/storms stick around into Friday; looking drier into the weekend

A few disturbances will keep the chance of hit and miss showers and t-storms around as we wrap up the work week. For the rest of the evening, we can expect a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms, with occasionally heavy downpours in some cells. Though severe weather is unlikely, locally heavy rain could lead to localized flooding issues if rain falls hard and fast enough in certain areas. After sundown, most will see any rain fade, but we'll keep clouds and some fog around overnight. Lows overnight will fall into the 60s.

Tomorrow will bring passing clouds, and the chance for more occasional showers/t-storms throughout the day, but especially again during the afternoon and early evening. Highs looks to top off in the mid 70s to low 80s. Low temps will fall into the low 60s for most tomorrow night, and rain should again fade with the loss of daytime heat into Friday night.

As Hurricane Henri moves moves toward New England, drier air on the backside of this system will get pulled into the Appalachians.

Therefore, we should actually see more sunshine into Saturday, seasonable temps in the upper 70s and low 80s, and only the slim chance for a stray shower.

Next week looks to be warm, a bit muggy...and typical of this time of year with increasing chances for pop-up showers & storms....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!