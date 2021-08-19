State Fair exhibit honors fallen Vietnam Veterans

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -- An exhibit at the State Fair of West Virginia honors fallen Veterans that fought and died in the Vietnam War.

The mobile wall honors more than 700 servicemen from West Virginia who lost their lives in Vietnam. An additional wall honoring other fallen West Virginia soldiers is displayed in the same booth.

Leaders with the wall say that it gives people the opportunity to honor their loved ones without having to travel to the memorial in Washington, D.C.

"It's about our fellow veterans and family members, wives, girlfriends, they can stop by," said Dave Simmons, President of the West Virginia State Council of Vietnam Veterans.

