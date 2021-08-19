TheaterTalkThursday: Jack The Radio

This week on WVVA @ Noon's "Theater Talk Thursday," the new house manager for the Granada, Nicole Thompson, stopped by to discuss upcoming events through the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

BARC is bringing 'Jack The Radio' to the Bluefield Arts Center, Friday, August 20th.

Admission cost is $15 online and at the door.

See more information here.

Thompson also discussed the newly renovated Granada Theater and the overall events planned there.

The theater is set to open on August 28th. They will showcase Looney Tunes cartoons followed by the Lego Movie at 10 am.

That evening at 7 p.m. the Granada will serve up a double feature.

“Red Dust” & “The Maltese Falcon," both star Mary Astor.

Astor starred in the first film screened at the Granada in 1928--that film was The Rose Garden of the West.

Thompson says you can also still be part of the theater permanently through plaques which will be placed onto the seats of the Granada. Those plaques are currently for sale and information can be found by clicking here.

Watch the interview above for a sneak peek at the upcoming events through BARC.