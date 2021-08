BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Traffic is currently being diverted after a two-vehicle accident in Bluefield.

The accident took place at around 10:22 a.m., at the intersection of Route 460 and Washington Street.

Bluefield City Police, Fire Department and the Rescue Squad are all on the scene of the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

