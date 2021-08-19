West Virginia courts unveil safety, access project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has launched a new program that uses technology to promote safety and access in cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence. The Herald-Dispatch reports Chief Justice Evan Jenkins announced the initiative Wednesday in Cabell County Family Court in Huntington. The state Supreme Court says Cabell County is the first to pilot the new system, which will eventually expand to other counties across West Virginia. Jenkins said the project was developed because of judicial access and safety concerns raised by domestic violence and sexual assault victims’ advocates. The only option before the program was for victims to appear in person at the courthouse.