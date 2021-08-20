As Henri barrels toward New England, our area will stay relatively quiet

Weak upper level disturbances have kept a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon over the past several days. The rest of our Friday is looking similar to yesterday, with off and on showers and thunderstorms through this evening (at least up until sundown).

Severe weather is not expected, but occasionally locally heavy rain could cause ponding on roadways and/or localized flooding issues. Stay weather aware! After sunset, drier air will be surging in, so we could gradually dry out overnight with passing clouds and lows in the 60s.

As Hurricane Henri spins offshore in the Atlantic and heads north, sinking air on the backside of this system will keep our region mainly dry into this weekend. Besides an isolated shower or rumble of thunder due to the daytime heat, both Saturday and Sunday are looking relatively quiet, mainly sunny, and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

As we head into next week, our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant. We'll grow a bit more warm and humid into early next week, but the chance of rain will stay on the lower end without a frontal system slated to come through the area anytime soon.

We'll just see the daily threat of an isolated shower/storm during the heat of the day.