Boomer man faces sexual abuse charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Boomer man is facing felony sexual abuse charges in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation after receiving a juvenile victim disclosure.

The suspect, Michael Jackson, has been charged with Sexual Abuse by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian and was arrested Thursday night in Smithers.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, anyone with information pertaining to the case is encouraged to call (304)574-3590.

