Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:08 am
3:06 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Boone

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and
central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

