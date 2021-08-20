Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EDT

Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Wyoming County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and
central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&