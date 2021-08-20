Correction: Georgia Voting story

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published Aug. 17, 2021, about Georgia’s State Election Board planning to appoint a panel to review Fulton County’s handling of elections, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the investigation would be followed by a preliminary hearing within 90 days. There is no specified time limit on the panel’s investigation. Based on the panel’s recommendations, the process could then proceed to a preliminary investigation followed by a preliminary hearing within 90 days.