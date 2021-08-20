Governor tours flood area as Arizona sees 4 deaths in a week

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured a small community southwest of Phoenix where flooding inundated homes and led to two deaths last weekend. The governor praised the resiliency of the people of Gila Bend on Friday and residents of other areas of the state who have endured flooding from this year’s summer monsoon rains. A Maryland couple were found dead in an off-road vehicle Thursday north of Scottsdale. Flooding has occurred across the state this summer, with heavy damage in the northern Arizona city of Flagstaff, the mining communities of Miami and Globe, and the desert areas surrounding Tucson and Phoenix.