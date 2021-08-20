Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other ‘big’ issues

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the relationship between the two countries continues to suffer from ongoing tensions over Moscow’s treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine. Other challenging issues that are certain to play a role in Friday’s meeting of the two leaders are the current crisis in Afghanistan, the Belarusian leader’s repression of dissent in the country as well as his government’s efforts to channel migrants into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with the aim of destabilizing the European Union.