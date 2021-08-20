NATO commits to improving operations at Kabul airport

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers have committed to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the Taliban takeover, centering on improving operations at Kabul airport first. Many of the 30 allied nations raised “the need to work harder on how we can get more people … into the airport, then processed and then onto the planes,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. He called that “the big, big, big challenge.” Alliance foreign ministers also insisted Friday that the new rulers in Kabul would have to make sure the nation does not become a center for terrorism.