New judge sworn-in in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A new judge was sworn-in on Friday in Wyoming County. Judge Michael Cochrane took the oath of office in front of a packed house at the court house in Pineville.



Cochrane was recently chosen by Governor Jim Justice to fill the seat vacated by long-time Wyoming County Judge, Warren McGraw, who announced his retirement in June. Up until Friday, he served as the county's elected Prosecuting Attorney.

"It's bittersweet leaving something I have done for a long time. But I feel it's important because I know what needs to be done here."



Cochrane has been practicing law in Wyoming County since 2001. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1985-1989 in an infantry unit with the U.S. Marine Corps.



"I've been a public servant in this county for a long time. I just want people to know that everybody has a fair shake here and an equal opportunity to be heard. We will follow the Constitution and laws of West Virginia. I'm very much looking forward to serving the people I have served for many many years.



With experience in family, civil, and criminal law, he said his legal philosophy will be guided by fairness.



"The guiding light here is working hard for the people of Wyoming County like I've done for the last 19 years. We're going to continue to work hard and be here for everybody."



Judge Cochrane's first act in office was to swear in a new prosecuting attorney. Greg Bishop, a former prosecutor and trooper, was the pick by the Wyoming County Commission to fill the seat.



While Judge Cochrane's seat will be up for election in May, Bishop's seat will be open to a challenge in both the May Primary and General Election in November.



