New Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney sworn-in

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Just moments after the swearing-in of Judge Michael Cochrane in Wyoming County on Friday, his first act in office was swearing in his replacement in the prosecutor's office.

A former West Virginia State Trooper and Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, Greg Bishop, was picked by the county commission to replace Cochrane as prosecuting attorney.



With a long tradition of service to the county in both law enforcement and law, Bishop was also recently credited with bringing new business to the county -- a kayaking venture on the Guyandotte River.



"Here in Wyoming County, we will continue to support our law enforcement and prosecute those cases that need prosecuted and serve the people of Wyoming County," he said after the ceremony.



While Judge Cochrane's seat will be up for election in May, Bishop's seat will be up in both the 2022 May Primary and the General Election in November.