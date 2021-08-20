Not just K-pop: Korean TV shows gaining US popularity

NEW YORK (AP) — K-pop isn’t the only entertainment export from South Korea that’s earned fans across the globe. Their TV shows, often referred to as K-dramas, are also growing in popularity. Some fans are so dedicated they volunteer to translate the shows’ subtitles to their native language on the streaming site Rakuten Viki. But other services are heavily investing in K-dramas. Netflix devoted nearly $500 million in 2021 to Korean content. Apple TV+ has two series in the works that are set in Korea. Fans cite the variety of K-dramas, which much like K-pop blend genres in unexpected ways, as part of their appeal.