Service set for West Virginia sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A memorial service for a West Virginia sailor who died on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor is being held in his hometown this weekend. Gov. Jim Justice ordered that U.S. and West Virginia flags on state facilities be flown at half-staff Saturday, the day of the service in honor of 28-year-old Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Bernard Ramon Wimmer of Princeton. Wimmer was killed with 428 others aboard the ship when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft. His remains were identified through DNA and other analysis last year after being exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015.