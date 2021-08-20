Umbrella will need to be on standby for today; warmer and more dry this weekend

Pretty much what we saw yesterday is in store today. We will hold onto a chance for some scattered showers with hit-or-miss storms.

Main thing for today will be the risk for flooding especially if areas see multiple rounds of heavy downpours. A little bit more sun is expected than what we saw yesterday as showers will be on and off. Temperatures will head near normal in the upper 70s and 80s. Continuing to keep up with higher humidity which will allow us to feel a little warmer than the thermometer actually reads.

This morning we are under a Dense Fog Advisory for Buchanan, McDowell and Wyoming counties. This advisory will continue until 10AM.

Some light showers are being seen for a few folks this morning. Spotty showers will be with us throughout the morning and the early afternoon. Better coverage of showers and storms will be during the late afternoon and the evening.

A stray shower is possible overnight, but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and fog thickening up again.

Tropical Storm Henri will provide dangerous rip currents and surf conditions for our friends along the east coast heading into the New England states and Atlantic Canada starting today and continuing into early next week. If traveling to the beach be aware! Henri has the potential to strengthen into a hurricane throughout the weekend.

Henri may provide an isolated shower or two into our neck of the woods on Saturday, but it can also help to keep up mostly dry by bringing in drier air from the north into our region. Our weekend will consist of primarily mostly sunny skies with a few spotty showers/isolated storms possible. All together I think outdoor plans are good, just keep an eye to the sky for storm development into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this weekend will hit in the 80s.