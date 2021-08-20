WVa gov launches more prize giveaways as virus tightens grip

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has launched a second round of vaccination sweepstakes. This time the prizes are aimed at enticing younger residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots. The first of six weekly drawings will be held Aug. 31. Registration will open next Monday. Justice says all residents must register again for the new drawings, even if they were registered before. The prizes include season ticket packages to West Virginia University and Marshall sporting events, ski lift tickets and a 10-year supply of free gas. Also being given away each week will be a $150,000 dream wedding, a luxury sports car, a custom fishing boat and college scholarships.