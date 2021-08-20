WVU tries to escape Big 12’s bottom half in Brown’s 3rd year

West Virginia enters the third season under coach Neal Brown hoping to improve on a 6-4 record a year ago. The Mountaineers are going to need marked improvements on offense in order to at least move back into the top half of the Big 12. West Virginia is 11-11 under Brown and have finished no better than sixth. It’s been 10 years since the Mountaineers have been to a major bowl and five since their last 10-win season. Brown says the difference in the team this year is a good mix of veterans with an understanding of his system and young players eager to learn and play.