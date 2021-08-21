Bluefield State Women’s Soccer makes first-ever appearance against Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The East river Soccer Complex hosted several historic "firsts" on Saturday.

Not only did Bluefield University make their first athletic appearance since their name change, but Bluefield State Women's soccer also stepped onto the pitch for the first time ever. The Big Blue shined in their soccer debut as Shannon Henson scored the team's first-ever goal, en route to a 4-0 victory.

Next up for the Big Blue is a game with Concord University on August 25th, while the Rams will take on Pikeville University the same day.