Honey festival returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Honey Festival has returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

In collaboration with the Exhibition Coal Mine and the Raleigh County Bee Keepers Cooperative Allocation, the festival teaches attendees about the honey bee.

It provides training on beekeeping, including equipment needs and how honey is made naturally.

It also features local vendors and provides activities for the kids.

Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, said that learning about black and yellow insects is important because the honey bee is an integral part of agriculture and the planet's ecosystem.

"Bees are so essential to life on earth," said Baker. "I've found out from the bee keepers that if something happens to bees, really truly happens to bees we're not long here either. They're so very important to the ecology and the eco structure of all of nature."

Baker said the festival ties into the Appalachian culture and coal camp life taught by the Exhibition Coal Mine, as many miners were beekeepers.

This year marks the fourth year for the festival.