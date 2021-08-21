Fallen U.S. Navy veteran killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Mercer County after almost eighty years

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - A special funeral ceremony took place in Mercer County on Saturday as a former member of the United States Navy was laid to rest in his home county almost eighty years after dying in service.

Its been nearly eight decades since Bernard Wimmer died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Terry Snider, Wimmer's nephew, said he was on a ship destroyed in the attack.

"He had been in the navy for four years and just re-upped when the bombing of Pearl Harbor took place," said Snider. "He was on the U.S.S. Oklahoma."

D.N.A. sampling began in 2015 for the more than 400 troops killed on that vessel.

This sampling, along with tireless work of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, helped return Wimmer's body to Mercer County.

Nancy Pochick, Wimmer's niece who was two years old when the attack happened, said his family members are more than thrilled about the homecoming.

"It's been our wish and our prayer that Mr. Wimmer, Uncle Bernard, could be brought home," said Pochick. "They waited so long to have him home again. He did such a wonderful job and to have waited eighty years to bring him back home with family it's just a wonderful day."

Equipment Operator third class (E.O. 3) David Carter, the Navy Funeral Honors Coordinator from Roanoke; Personnel Specialist Second Class (P.S. 2) Rainee Strebel, and E.O. 2 David Harris participated in the symbolic ceremony honoring Wimmer.

"It's an absolute honor for us to honor somebody that paved the way for us to be here and serve the way we do for the United States," said Carter.

"You know this is not the only sailor um that lost his life during pearl harbor and it is just kind of a symbol to remember everyone that sacrificed their life," said Strebel.

The ceremony and return of Wimmer's body to Mercer County provided Snider's family with a sense of completion.

"It just feels like it's an empty hole and now we can have closure," said Snider. "He's back home where he belongs and it's just, you know we kind of know the whole story."

Snider added he is thankful to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice for ordering flags on state properties be flown at half-staff in honor of Wimmer's service.